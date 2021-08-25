County Treasurer in Illinois accepts crypto donation in reelection bid By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Holly Kim, a treasurer in Lake County, Illinois, has reportedly become the first political candidate in the state to accept crypto campaign donations.
According to the Chicago Tribune on Wednesday, Kim recently received a $3 (LTC) donation from Mark Tan, founder of T Capital Coin, an investment management outfit based in Lake Forest.
