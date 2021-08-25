County Treasurer in Illinois accepts crypto donation in reelection bid By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Holly Kim, a treasurer in Lake County, Illinois, has reportedly become the first political candidate in the state to accept crypto campaign donations.

According to the Chicago Tribune on Wednesday, Kim recently received a $3 (LTC) donation from Mark Tan, founder of T Capital Coin, an investment management outfit based in Lake Forest.