COTI Will Issue Djed Stablecoin on Cardano By CoinQuora

The founder of Cardano (ADA), Charles Hoskinson, revealed in the Cardano Summit that COTI will be the official issuer of its new stablecoin based on the Djed stablecoin protocol.
Presently, Cardano is one of the world’s largest blockchain platforms. For the fast-growing Cardano ecosystem, the new stablecoin is a timely venture. In detail, the Djed stablecoin protocol leverages smart contracts to ensure price stability. What’s more, its smart contract programming mechanism also guarantee…
