COTI Thrives With Multiple Listings, Price Surges 50% By CoinQuora

COTI Thrives With Multiple Listings, Price Surges 50%



At news time, its 24-hour high stood at $0.49.

Recently, it competed in Orion Protocol’s Battle of the Pools and won.

This just in: COTI jumped 48.2% following new listings on top exchanges Huobi Global and Coinbase Pro. The token almost broke its ATH when its value exploded after the listings.

First came Coinbase Pro, which opened its deposits for the token on August 25, with the trading set to start today.