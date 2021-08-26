COTI Thrives With Multiple Listings, Price Surges 50% By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
- COTI jumped 48.2% following listings on Huobi Global and Coinbase (NASDAQ:) Pro.
- At news time, its 24-hour high stood at $0.49.
- Recently, it competed in Orion Protocol’s Battle of the Pools and won.
This just in: COTI jumped 48.2% following new listings on top exchanges Huobi Global and Coinbase Pro. The token almost broke its ATH when its value exploded after the listings.
First came Coinbase Pro, which opened its deposits for the token on August 25, with the trading set to start today.
Breaking News!
We were extremely happy to see that $COTI will be listed on Coinbase Pro!
Trading will begin today, August 26, at 9 AM PT (Pacific Time).
