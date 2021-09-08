COTI Outlines Plans for the Future As Native Token Soars By CoinQuora

COTI Outlines Plans for the Future As Native Token Soars



Crypto-powered payment platform COTI has been outlining its future plans.

It aims to become a comprehensive next-gen financial ecosystem.

COTI, an enterprise-grade fintech startup whose products include stablecoins, credit cards, and even native merchant cryptocurrencies, laid out its roadmap in a lengthy medium post. The bulk of the post was dedicated to plans for the COTI Treasury, a decentralized pool of COTI tokens that facilitates borrowing, lending, and staking.

Defi Meets Staking 3.0

The new Treasury will replace COTI’s outgoing staking 3.0 program and enable users to tailor their own program according to their personal preference. Based on the post, “users will be able to set their staking level…

