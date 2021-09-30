Cost inflation to dent Boohoo’s full year margins By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – British online fashion retailer Boohoo warned on Thursday that freight inflation in its supply chain and higher wages for its distribution centre workers would hit full year profit margins.

The group said full year 2021-22 adjusted EBITDA margins are now expected to be 9% to 9.5%, compared to the 9.5% to 10% previously guided.

Boohoo also reported a 5% fall in first half core earnings.

