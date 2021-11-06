Cosmoverse Conference 2021 kicks off in Lisbon By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The team behind interoperable blockchain network Cosmos (ATOM) recently hosted the Cosmoverse Conference live from Lisbon, Portugal.

Kicking off the two-day event, Zaki Manian, co-founder of decentralized finance, or DeFi, project Sommel and former lead developer at Cosmos and Tendermint (Cosmos network’s core contributor), discussed a number of technologies under development by the Cosmos ecosystem.