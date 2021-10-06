Cosmos sees 1 million transfers in a month across the ecosystem By Cointelegraph

The Cosmos cross-chain network has been growing steadily along with the projects that run on top of it and it’s just reached a milestone in terms of activity.
The Inter Blockchain Communication protocol (IBC), which is the backbone of the Cosmos ecosystem, has seen a surge in activity over the past month with more thanone million transfers logged.
