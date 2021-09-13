Cosmos Leads Top Gainers With 20% Growth in the Last 24 Hours By CoinQuora

Cosmos Leads Top Gainers With 20% Growth in the Last 24 Hours



Cosmos is bullish and leading the top gainers.

ATOM price increased by 20.29% in the last 24 hours as of the time of writing.

Cosmo’s current price is $33.38 per ATOM, putting it in 28 place position in the global crypto rating.

Cosmos (ATOM) has been surprisingly uphill this year since its launch.

In the past 24 hours, the coin has increased by a whopping 20%, reaching a value of $33.38 at news time. As per CoinMarketCap, its rank by market capitalization stands at the 28th position.

Cosmos is on its way to becoming the most sustainable digital money ecosystem in the world. Since its main goal is to make decentralized exchanges faster and cheaper, it allows them to run on their own dedicated blockchain. Now, let’s take a look at the status of Cosmos today.

