Cosmos-based DEX Osmosis raises $21M from a consortium of investors By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Osmosis, a decentralized exchange, or DEX, on the Cosmos blockchain, raised $21 million dollars in a token sale led by VC fund Paradigm along with a consortium of investors that includes Robot Ventures, Nascent, Ethereal and Figment.

Osmosis allows developers to build customized automated market makers, or AMMs, with sovereign liquidity pools. The DEX uses a native token called OSMO for governance and staking, and currently contains a total of $544 Million.