Cosmos (ATOM) rallies after launching a cross-chain bridge and wrapped Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Cosmos (ATOM) rallies after launching a cross-chain bridge and wrapped Bitcoin

Momentum for the top layer-one protocols has been on the rise throughout August as the highly anticipated rollout of the London hard fork on the (ETH) network has done little to address the network’s high transaction fees and delayed confirmations. One of the biggest beneficiaries of the quest to find a more welcoming smart contract environment has been Cosmos (ATOM), a project focused on interoperability that has set out to become the “internet of blockchains” thanks to its Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol. ATOM/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph