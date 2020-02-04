Cosmopolitan cancels the coverage of & # 39; Single & # 39; due to the Victoria White & # 39; s Lives Matter campaign of Victoria F.

A B C

Through a letter, editor-in-chief Jessica Piels explains why Cosmo's team has decided to cover Victoria Fuller, who competes in the Peter Weber season of the ABC program.

Peter Weberthe season of "The Bachelor"a new episode aired on Monday, February 3. During the episode, contestant Victoria Fuller won the opportunity to honor the cosmopolitan cover with Peter after winning a game during a group date in Costa Rica. However, the magazine has recently announced that the cover will no longer be published digitally.

Through a letter that was published on the Cosmo website on Monday, editor-in-chief Jessica Piels explained that the Cosmo team decided to remove Victoria's cover after photos of her appearance of clothing appeared online "White Lives Matter. "

"As you probably know, details about the next plot points in The Bachelor are as well kept as the nuclear codes," he wrote in the letter titled "Why are we not publishing the cover of Cosmo Bachelor." "When my team and I flew to Costa Rica for our challenge, we were not told who our models were going to be. We didn't even know them until we were on camera on set, ready to start our filming."

"Then, when it was time to choose the winner of the challenge, whose prize was a digital cover of Cosmo, all he knew about the contestants were their names and the energy they transmitted through the camera lens," he said. in saying

"In my opinion, the nature of the organization is neither here nor there; both phrases and the belief systems they represent are rooted in racism and, therefore, are problematic. Without a doubt, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values ​​of the Cosmo brand ". We sympathize with Black Lives Matter and any cause that struggles to end injustices for people of color, "he added.

Concluding the letter, Piels wrote: "My team and I had many long discussions about how we wanted to address this problem. We had already printed the fashion session in our March edition, complete with a box and, of course, the episode had already been filmed. Ultimately, what seemed right was to choose not to publish the digital cover on our website or social networks, and simply be honest with you, the audience we respect, about what happened and where we stand. "

Neither Victoria nor ABC have yet to comment on the matter.