Cosmo pulls the single deck due to Victoria F.

This letter from the editor is hot out of the presses.

%MINIFYHTML4e3835cad9e3ec097414f0600efd9e9b11% %MINIFYHTML4e3835cad9e3ec097414f0600efd9e9b12%

Tonight's group date on The Bachelor I take Peter WeberThe suitors of Costa Rica, where the ladies were asked to pose in their bikinis to have the opportunity to appear on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine. By last, Cosmo chief editor Jessica Pels selected Victoria Fuller (who took a risk and kissed Peter during his photo shoot) as the lucky winner. But as Pels just revealed, those images will not reach the printer after all.

In a letter entitled "Why we are not publishing the Cosmo Single Cover, "Pels explains how a controversy that involved Victoria helped staff make their decision.

"As you probably know, the details about the next plot points in The Bachelor they are as closely protected as nuclear codes, "he writes." When my team and I flew to Costa Rica for our challenge, we were not told who our models would be. We didn't even know them until we were all on camera on set, ready to start our filming. "