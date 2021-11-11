Cortexyme Stock Falls After Presenting More Data From Alzheimer’s Trial By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Sam Boughedda

Investing.com — Cortexyme Inc (NASDAQ:) stocks are down Thursday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company released additional phase 2/3 data from the trial of its Alzheimer’s drug atuzaginstat.

In October, the company revealed that the study didn’t meet statistical significance in its co-primary endpoints.

However, it told investors today that it “saw clinically significant effects.”

They added that the trial “achieved several significant advancements for the Alzheimer’s field first by clinically confirming that P. gingivalis is a key upstream driver of disease progression. Further, the data demonstrated a compelling risk-benefit profile with a clinically significant treatment response in an easily identifiable population of patients.”

Casey Lynch, Cortexyme’s CEO and co-founder, said “The study was successful in accomplishing many of our objectives, including identification of the appropriate population for treatment and the therapeutic dose. We intend to apply our learnings to progress an anticipated confirmatory study, pending discussions with the FDA and global regulators.”

The shares are down over 11%, at $13.90.