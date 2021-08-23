Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

CALGARY — In an Aug. 22 story on insurance companies and climate change, The Canadian Press erroneously reported that Manulife Financial was reviewing its $39.8-billion portfolio with the goal of getting to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In fact, Manulife’s portfolio is valued at $411 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2021.