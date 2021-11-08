CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-IMF agrees $456 mln loan deal with Congo Republic

Article content

DAKAR — The International Monetary Fund on Monday said it had agreed a three-year loan program with Congo Republic worth around $456 million to help stabilize the debt-burdened economy.

The Central African oil producer’s efforts to secure IMF funding have been hampered by the lender’s concerns about the long-term sustainability of its debt as the government struggles to restructure billions of dollars in loans.

But earlier this year, China agreed in principle to reschedule its $2.4 billion debt and Swiss energy trader Trafigura approved a restructuring of its original $1 billion loan.