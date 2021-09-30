Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

Article content
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — ONE Banana Ingredients for Secure Commerce Source: ONE Banana
PARIS — Teleperformance Wins Great Place to Work Award in Colombia for Fifth Year in a Row Source: Teleperformance
CLEVELAND — New Thompson Hine Survey-Based Report Reveals Trends in Corporate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Initiatives Source: Thompson Hine
DEERFIELD, Ill. — Walgreens Boots Alliance Releases Second Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report Source: Walgreens Boots Alliance
TORONTO — Food Companies Praised for Growing Adoption of Sustainable Protein Targets Following Five-Year Investor Engagement: FAIRR Initiative Source: FAIRR Initiative
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — O’Charley’s Launches ‘Give $5 Get $5’ Fundraiser in Support of Our Country’s Gold Star Families Source: O’Charley’s
NEW YORK — JPMorgan Chase Expands Investment in Diverse-Owned and -Led Financial Institutions to More Than $100 Million Source: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
ARLINGTON, Va. — Fluence Files Registration Statement with the SEC for Proposed Initial Public Offering Source: Fluence Energy, Inc.
LONDON — Endava Launches We Care Sustainability Report Source: Endava plc
LONDON — Bright Data Supports Data-Driven Solutions to the Climate Emergency With Subak Joining The Bright Initiative Source: Bright Data
RADNOR, Pa. — Making a World of Difference: Lincoln Financial Group Supports Employees, Customers and Communities in a Year Like No Other Source: Lincoln Financial Group
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio — GrafTech Announces Release of 2020 Sustainability Report Source: GrafTech International Ltd.
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Cross Country Healthcare Corporate Social Responsibility Report Highlights the Support Provided to a Nation in Crisis Source: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.
PARIS — Teleperformance Commits to Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Minimizing Climate Change Source: Teleperformance
NEW YORK — Women’s Entrepreneurship Accelerator Celebrates Second Anniversary by Announcing Impactful Initiatives to Drive Change for Women Entrepreneurs Source: Women’s Entrepreneurship Accelerator
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association Establishes Sustainability of Additive Manufacturing Research Fund at Yale School of the Environment Source: Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association
ZURICH — RepRisk Partners With Fitch Group to Provide ESG Risk Data for Controversies Metrics in Sustainable Fitch ESG Ratings Source: RepRisk
PURCHASE, N.Y. — Mastercard Launches Strive: a Global Small Business Initiative to Accelerate Economic Recovery Source: Mastercard Incorporated
HERNDON, Va. — NWFCU Foundation School Supply Drive Provides Nearly 60,000 Supplies to Local Schools Source: Northwest Federal Credit Union
RICHMOND, Va. — Performance Food Group Announces Additional Support for World Central Kitchen Source: Performance Food Group Company
SWINDON, United Kingdom — Sensata Technologies Releases First Sustainability Report with Commitments to DE&I, Energy & Emissions and Responsible Sourcing Goals Source: Sensata Technologies
NEW YORK — Moody’s Accelerates Net-Zero Commitments to 2040; Recognized as a UN Global Compact LEAD Company Source: Moody’s Corporation Investor Relations
SEATTLE — The Climate Pledge Announces 86 New Signatories, Including Procter & Gamble, HP, and Salesforce, Signaling Their Commitment to Achieving Net-Zero Carbon by 2040 or Sooner Source: Amazon
LONDON — Cedo Reveals Roadmap for Sustainable Business Growth Source: Cedo
SAN DIEGO — The Bumble Bee Seafood Company Donates $900,000 in Product to Feeding America® in Support of Hunger Action Month Source: The Bumble Bee Seafood Company
DALLAS — UGI Partners with California Bioenergy and Sevana Bioenergy to Develop RNG Dairy Digester Projects in South Dakota Through MBL Bioenergy Source: UGI Corporation
