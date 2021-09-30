Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

NEW YORK — Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here . This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

Recap of CSR stories

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — ONE Banana Ingredients for Secure Commerce Source: ONE Banana

PARIS — Teleperformance Wins Great Place to Work Award in Colombia for Fifth Year in a Row Source: Teleperformance

CLEVELAND — New Thompson Hine Survey-Based Report Reveals Trends in Corporate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Initiatives Source: Thompson Hine

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Walgreens Boots Alliance Releases Second Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report Source: Walgreens Boots Alliance

TORONTO — Food Companies Praised for Growing Adoption of Sustainable Protein Targets Following Five-Year Investor Engagement: FAIRR Initiative Source: FAIRR Initiative

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — O’Charley’s Launches ‘Give $5 Get $5’ Fundraiser in Support of Our Country’s Gold Star Families Source: O’Charley’s

NEW YORK — JPMorgan Chase Expands Investment in Diverse-Owned and -Led Financial Institutions to More Than $100 Million Source: JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Fluence Files Registration Statement with the SEC for Proposed Initial Public Offering Source: Fluence Energy, Inc.

LONDON — Endava Launches We Care Sustainability Report Source: Endava plc

LONDON — Bright Data Supports Data-Driven Solutions to the Climate Emergency With Subak Joining The Bright Initiative Source: Bright Data

RADNOR, Pa. — Making a World of Difference: Lincoln Financial Group Supports Employees, Customers and Communities in a Year Like No Other Source: Lincoln Financial Group

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio — GrafTech Announces Release of 2020 Sustainability Report Source: GrafTech International Ltd.

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Cross Country Healthcare Corporate Social Responsibility Report Highlights the Support Provided to a Nation in Crisis Source: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

PARIS — Teleperformance Commits to Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Minimizing Climate Change Source: Teleperformance

NEW YORK — Women’s Entrepreneurship Accelerator Celebrates Second Anniversary by Announcing Impactful Initiatives to Drive Change for Women Entrepreneurs Source: Women’s Entrepreneurship Accelerator

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association Establishes Sustainability of Additive Manufacturing Research Fund at Yale School of the Environment Source: Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association

ZURICH — RepRisk Partners With Fitch Group to Provide ESG Risk Data for Controversies Metrics in Sustainable Fitch ESG Ratings Source: RepRisk