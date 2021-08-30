Corporate brands target NFTs and adoption continues to skyrocket By Cointelegraph

The nonfungible token (NFT) space is arguably one of the most popular aspects of crypto and blockchain technology. Indeed, NFTs are often the topic of conversation, garnering significant interest both from inside and outside the industry.

Such is the growing appeal of NFTs outside the crypto space that major brands like Visa (NYSE:) and Budweiser are now acquiring popular items from popular collections. These moves are different from the usual corporate interactions with nonfungible tokens that often involve creating their own digital goods.