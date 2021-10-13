Coroner Confirms Gabby Petito’s Cause Of Death Was Homicide Due To Strangulation Following Autopsy Report

Roommates, the autopsy results regarding the death of Gabby Petito have been released and the cause of death was determined to be homicide by strangulation. During a recent press conference, the coroner confirmed Gabby Petito’s cause of death as her boyfriend (and main suspect) Brian Laundrie remains on the run.

Dr. Brent Blue, Teton County Coroner of Wyoming who performed the autopsy on Gabby Petito, confirmed that she died as a result of being strangled to death—and that her time of death was three to four weeks before her body was actually found on September 19th.

During the press conference speaking about the autopsy results, Dr. Blue said “After a detailed investigation by our forensic pathologist, our anthropologist and local law enforcement, with assistance from the FBI, the Teton County Coroner Office is filing the following verdict in the death of Gabrielle Venora Petito. We hereby find the cause and manner of death to be: the cause, death by strangulation, and manner is homicide.”

He continued, adding “Unfortunately this is only one of many deaths around the country of people who are involved with domestic violence, and it’s unfortunate that these other deaths did not get as much coverage as this one.”

As we previously reported, the manhunt continues for Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie, who has been missing since her disappearance, as he still remains the prime suspect in her murder.

