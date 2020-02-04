Coronavirus outbreak in China: all the latest updates | Coronavirus outbreak news

The death toll from the coronavirus sprout in China rose to 490 on Tuesday, after Hubei, the province where the virus is believed to have originated, reported that 65 people had died from a flu-like infection.

The National Health Commission of China said Wednesday that the number of confirmed infections in the country increased to 24,324, after 3,887 additional people were diagnosed with the virus.



Other countries have rushed to evacuate their citizens from Hubei and its capital city, Wuhan, while many have also imposed extraordinary travel restrictions on travelers to and from China.

Countries outside of China continue to report more cases, with Hong Kong and the Philippines reporting a single death from the disease.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) called for greater solidarity among the international community and criticized governments for being "too late,quot; in the exchange of data on virus cases. He said he had received complete case report forms for only 38 percent of cases outside of China.

Here are the latest updates:

Wednesday, February 5

New Zealand evacuation flight en route to Auckland from Wuhan

A flight that takes New Zealanders, Australians and citizens of small Pacific countries from Wuhan is expected to arrive in Auckland later Wednesday, authorities said.

The flight chartered by the Air New Zealand government is expected to arrive in Auckland, the largest city in New Zealand, around 6:30 p.m. local time (0530 GMT).

The New Zealand Foreign Ministry said 193 passengers boarded the plane in Wuhan, including 100 citizens and permanent residents of New Zealand, 23 Australian citizens and 70 foreigners, mostly from the Pacific Islands.

United Kingdom plans second and last evacuation flight for citizens

Britain's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday night that it would rent another civil aircraft to evacuate British citizens and their dependents from Wuhan on Sunday. It will be your last chance to leave.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is organizing a second and final flight to the United Kingdom with space to help all British citizens and their dependents who remain in Hubei leave," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement. .

Britain had previously advised its citizens to leave China if they could, to minimize their risk of exposure to the virus.

At least 10 in quarantine cruise confirmed with virus

At least 10 people on a quarantine cruise ship in Yokohama have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Health Minister of Japan said Wednesday.

The Diamond Princess, with 3,700 people on board, was quarantined after a passenger who got off the ship in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus.

The number of infected could increase as detection continues.

The United States could organize additional evacuation flights on the Wuhan virus, affected by the China virus

The State Department said it could operate additional evacuation flights for US citizens in Wuhan on Thursday.

