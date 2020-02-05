Coronavirus outbreak in China: all the latest updates | Coronavirus outbreak news

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China rose to 563 on Wednesday, recording another record daily increase in deaths, as the government rushed to build new hospitals and other countries moved to evacuate citizens and warned about all Travel to China.

A total of 73 people died from the virus during 24 hours until midnight, the National Health Commission of China said Thursday.

Most of the deaths occurred in Hubei, the province surrounding Wuhan, but there were three deaths in other places: in Tianjin and Heilongjiang in the northeast and Guizhou in the southwest.

The virus has killed two people outside of mainland China, one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines. At least 25 countries have confirmed cases.

The general director of the World Health Organization. (WHO)Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asked for $ 675 million to help countries address the expected spread of the virus.

He acknowledged that the sum was a lot, but said at a press conference that "it is much less than the bill we will face if we do not invest in preparation now."

Tedros said that in the last 24 hours, the UN health agency has seen the biggest jump in cases since the beginning of the epidemic. According to the latest figures on Thursday, the number of confirmed cases in China increased by 3,694 to 28,018.

Thursday, February 6

10 more cruise ships in Japan test positive for coronavirus – NHK

Ten more people on a cruise in the Yokohama port, south of Tokyo, tested positive for the coronavirus, NHK said Thursday, citing the ministry of health.

Thousands of people are quarantined in the Diamond Princess while authorities test the coronavirus (Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters)

Some 3,700 people face at least two weeks in quarantine on the cruise.

The ship was caught in the outbreak after an 80-year-old man from Hong Kong tested positive for the virus after landing at the end of last month. Ten people were diagnosed with the virus on Wednesday.

