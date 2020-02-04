Coronavirus Live updates: Hong Kong reports its first outbreak death

Hong Kong's first death comes amid calls for border closure.
A 39-year-old man in Hong Kong died on Tuesday of the new coronavirus, the city's Hospital Authority said.
Death by the outbreak was the first in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory, and the second outside of mainland China. A man in the Philippines who was from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, also died from the coronavirus, Filipino officials said Sunday.
The man who died on Tuesday had traveled by train to Wuhan on January 21 and had returned to Hong Kong two days later, the Hong Kong government said in a statement.
The case generated more alarm about the possibility that the disease was transmitted inside the man's home: his mother, who did not travel to Wuhan, later contracted the virus. The man's wife, his two children and a housekeeper who worked for him are in quarantine.
Although Hong Kong shares a land mass with mainland China, the outbreak has not affected the territory with such force, with only 15 confirmed cases. A neighboring city on the other side of the border, Shenzhen, has had hundreds of cases.
The Hong Kong government has been under pressure to close its borders to mainland China. All but three border control points of 16 They closed on Monday, but the remaining entry points can still support thousands of visitors from mainland China per day.
More than 2,500 medical workers went on strike on Monday to demand a completely closed border. They said they were not satisfied with the partial closures, and many went on strike on Tuesday.
On the other side of the Chinese border, there were 20,438 infections confirmed until Monday, the government said Tuesday. During the SARS outbreak, China had 5,327 cases, according to the World Health Organization.
Xi Jinping summons senior officials and signals a more aggressive response to the crisis.
In convening a second special meeting of the highest political body of the Communist Party on Monday, China's leader, Xi Jinping, pointed to a more assertive strategy to deal with the coronavirus epidemic after days of withdrawing from the central stage.
Mr. Xi, who chaired a meeting of the Politburo Standing Committee, said the crisis was "an important test of China's system and governance capacity, "according to state media reports. His comments underscored the magnitude of the crisis and represented at least an implicit recognition that the system has fallen short in some areas.
Mr. Xi warned officials not to resist orders or allow "bureaucracy and the practice of formalities for the sake of formalities,quot; slow down government efforts to control the outbreak. "Those who disobey the unified command or evade responsibilities will be punished," Xi said, Xinhua news agency reported. So far, only a handful of local officials have been relieved of their duties, but more are expected to fall.
The meeting was only the second public appearance of the Chinese leader since the Wuhan local government took the extraordinary step of closing the city on January 23, an order that was almost certainly approved at the highest levels in Beijing. Mr. Xi sent the country's number two leader, Prime Minister Li Keqiang, to Wuhan more than a week ago, when the death toll was 106. By Tuesday, the figure in China was 425.
The Politburo Standing Committee, which includes Mr. Xi and the other six most powerful party officials, also indicated that possible changes in national policy were being considered. Xinhua said the committee called for a review of environmental sanitation facilities and an offensive against wildlife trade, which has been identified as the likely source of the outbreak in a wholesale market in Wuhan.
They are from Wuhan, and they are the new outcasts of China.
One person was rejected by one hotel after another after he showed his ID card. Another was expelled by fearful local villagers. A third party found that his most sensitive personal information leaked online after registering with the authorities.
These The outcasts are from Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, epicenter of the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak. They are pariahs in China, among the millions who cannot return home and fear that they are potential carriers of the mysterious virus.
Across the country, despite China's vast surveillance network with its facial recognition systems and high-end cameras that are increasingly used to track its 1.4 billion people, the government has resorted to family authoritative techniques, how to install dragnets and ask neighbors to inform each other, as it tries to contain the outbreak.
It took the authorities about five days to contact Harmo Tang, a university student studying in Wuhan, after he returned to his hometown, Linhai, in the eastern province of Zhejiang.
Mr. Tang says he was already under self-imposed isolation when local officials asked for his personal information, including name, address, telephone number, identity card number and the date he returned from Wuhan.
Local officials returned a few days later to fix the police tape to their door and hang a sign that warned the neighbors that a returnee from Wuhan lived there. The sign included a hotline to call if someone saw him or his family leave the apartment.
Mr. Tang said he received about four calls per day from different local government departments.
"There really isn't much empathy," he said. "It's not a tone of love they are using. It's a warning tone. I don't feel very comfortable about it."
No cases were reported in Mexico, but Uber did not risk it.
Even in countries that have apparently not been affected by the outbreak, precautions against the disease are being taken. That was the situation in Mexico during the weekend.
There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States. But on Friday and Saturday, Uber temporarily suspended the accounts of 240 users in Mexico City to protect against the spread of the virus, the transport company said.
Uber made the decision after learning that a person with the virus traveled from Los Angeles to Mexico City last month and traveled with two Uber drivers there, a company spokesman said.
The Department of Health of Mexico City alerted Uber, and Uber suspended the drivers, as well as other passengers they had picked up.
"As a precaution, we temporarily suspended the accounts of two drivers who had transported the individual, as well as approximately 240 other users who had been in contact with those drivers," spokesman Andrew Hasbun said in a statement. "We have a dedicated online portal for public health authorities to contact Uber for information on drivers and drivers, and we will take action on user accounts on the recommendation of those authorities."
The coronavirus can delay the tough US trade victories in China.
Under the terms of the agreement, China has pledged to buy an additional $ 200 billion in US goods in the next two years, including soybeans, machinery and energy products.
It is also assumed that the Chinese government will act quickly to open its markets to US agricultural and financial companies, making major reforms to those sectors in a matter of months.
But with factories and stores closed throughout China and government officials focused on containing the virus, Beijing will have less capacity to comply with President Trump's terms, analysts say.
Karthik Natarajan, a supply chain expert at the University of Minnesota, said the closure of cities and factories was severely affecting manufacturing and travel.
"It is expected that parts of the agreement will take effect in mid-February, but with the Chinese government focused on responding to the outbreak, developing action plans to meet the commitments of the trade agreement could remain in the background," he said.
Australia evacuated more than 200 citizens of Wuhan and then quarantined them.
A plane loaded with Australians evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan arrived in the territory of the Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean, where they will be quarantined, Reuters reported Tuesday.
The Qantas Airways 747 with 243 passengers, 14 crew members, four pilots and Health Department officials landed at a military air base about 700 miles north of Perth. Then, passengers were transferred to two smaller planes bound for Christmas Island, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
The first of the rented flights landed on the island at 9 p.m. Monday. Officials were not immediately available to confirm the arrival of the second charter flight.
Another evacuation flight from Wuhan chartered by Air New Zealand, with 70 New Zealanders and an unspecified number of Australians on board, was expected to arrive in Auckland on Tuesday, The New Zealand Herald reported.
There were 600 Australians registered in the Hubei region as of last week, and the Australian government has said it will consider new evacuations if necessary.
Australia followed the United States on Saturday by banning entry to all foreign citizens traveling from mainland China and raised its travel warning to China to the highest level, advising people not to visit the country.
A steady rise in infections in China, but also some encouraging news.
The death toll from the new coronavirus has exceeded that of the severe acute respiratory syndrome outbreak in 2002 and 2003 in mainland China. But the number of people who have recovered throughout the country has also increased in recent days, suggesting that the mortality rate of the new virus is relatively low.
China Health Commission He reported Tuesday that there were 632 recoveries and more than 420 deaths across the country. During the SARS outbreak, 349 people died in mainland China.
Health experts say they are encouraged by the steady increase in the number of recoveries. They take it as evidence that the treatments applied have been effective and that the virus does not appear to be as deadly as SARS.
The SARS had a mortality rate of 9.6 percent and about 2 percent. of those reported who have been infected with the new coronavirus have died.
China first announced an outbreak in Wuhan City on December 31. Later, the authorities began placing the city and much of the surrounding province of Hubei, home to tens of millions of people, under confinement.
The reports were contributed by Paul Mozur and Kate Conger.