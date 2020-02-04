Coronavirus Live updates: Hong Kong reports its first outbreak death

In convening a second special meeting of the highest political body of the Communist Party on Monday, China's leader, Xi Jinping, pointed to a more assertive strategy to deal with the coronavirus epidemic after days of withdrawing from the central stage.

Mr. Xi, who chaired a meeting of the Politburo Standing Committee, said the crisis was "an important test of China's system and governance capacity, "according to state media reports. His comments underscored the magnitude of the crisis and represented at least an implicit recognition that the system has fallen short in some areas.

Mr. Xi warned officials not to resist orders or allow "bureaucracy and the practice of formalities for the sake of formalities,quot; slow down government efforts to control the outbreak. "Those who disobey the unified command or evade responsibilities will be punished," Xi said, Xinhua news agency reported. So far, only a handful of local officials have been relieved of their duties, but more are expected to fall.

The meeting was only the second public appearance of the Chinese leader since the Wuhan local government took the extraordinary step of closing the city on January 23, an order that was almost certainly approved at the highest levels in Beijing. Mr. Xi sent the country's number two leader, Prime Minister Li Keqiang, to Wuhan more than a week ago, when the death toll was 106. By Tuesday, the figure in China was 425.

The Politburo Standing Committee, which includes Mr. Xi and the other six most powerful party officials, also indicated that possible changes in national policy were being considered. Xinhua said the committee called for a review of environmental sanitation facilities and an offensive against wildlife trade, which has been identified as the likely source of the outbreak in a wholesale market in Wuhan.

They are from Wuhan, and they are the new outcasts of China.