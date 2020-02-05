Coronavirus Live updates: Deaths increase in China, with no signs of slowing down

As the deaths approach 500, there are no signs of a slowdown in China.
The death toll from the one-month coronavirus outbreak has continued to rise in China, reaching 490. New cases have increased in double-digit percentages in the last 11 days, with no signs of slowing down.
More people have now died in this epidemic than in the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, of 2002-3 in mainland China. During that outbreak, 349 people died on the continent.
The new figures from the China Health Commission showed Wednesday that 65 people died on Tuesday and 3,887 more people had been infected. So far, it is known that 24,324 people have been infected.
Health experts say the death toll is likely to increase due to the large number of infections. The coronavirus mortality rate, approximately 2 percent so far, appears to be much lower than SARS, which has a mortality rate of approximately 10 percent.
Experts warn that they still lack enough data to say definitely how lethal the new coronavirus is. Many residents in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak and the capital of Hubei Province, believe that the death toll is much higher than the official count because overloaded hospitals are rejecting people with similar symptoms. The health care system in Wuhan is so overwhelmed that many cases have not been diagnosed due to a shortage of test kits.
The number of people in China recovering from the virus is also increasing, suggesting that the treatment plan is working. On Tuesday, 262 people left hospitals across the country. The number of suspected cases has decreased for two days in a row. Authorities said they were tracking 3,971 suspected cases, compared to 5,173 cases the day before.
On Tuesday, health officials released details of the deaths so far, saying that two-thirds of them were men. More than 80 percent were over 60 years old and generally had pre-existing health conditions, such as cardiovascular disease or diabetes.
Hubei province has been the most affected by the virus and is home to the majority of deaths (479) and infections (16,678). Wuhan, in particular, has carried the worst part of deaths and infections.
The government said it has put 252,154 people under surveillance.
A second evacuation of Americans from Wuhan has begun.
The United States has begun its second air transport of US citizens outside of China.
"Two planes left Wuhan for the United States," the State Department said in a statement Wednesday night.
Little information was immediately available about the fate of the planes.
But it was believed that as The first Americans evacuated from Wuhan, passengers will be taken to a military base and will be instructed to remain there awaiting medical examinations.
The first evacuees were flown from Wuhan on January 29, and their plane stopped in Anchorage to refuel and for passengers to receive initial assessments. The Boeing 747 then continued to the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California.
After traveling to China, some Americans stay indoors.
As US officials impose new restrictions on travelers from China, many people who have returned to the country in recent days They have crouched in their homes to make sure they were not transmitting or spreading the disease.
Some regularly consulted with local public health departments, took their temperatures at regular intervals and received deliveries of food and water. Others did not consult with the authorities, but chose to remain alone inside, far from work, far from friends and, in some cases, far from everyone.
Everyone was counting the days since they left China, waiting anxiously to see if symptoms develop and if they can return to normal.
"It's pretty scary," said a woman in Massachusetts whose husband and 18-month-old son have been locked in the family's basement since returning from China last week.
The woman, a medical researcher who asked not to be identified, said her family's self-imposed quarantine was a necessary step to protect others, especially because she feared her family would have traveled on the same flight as a man who was later diagnosed with coronavirus
"If people are responsible people," he said, "they are willing to do this."
10 passengers on a cruise in Japan tested positive for the virus.
Ten passengers on a quarantined cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, tested positive for the coronavirus, Japan's health minister said Wednesday.
The ship, which carried about 3,700 people, arrived in Yokohama on Tuesday, but authorities did not allow anyone to leave. It was discovered that an 80-year-old Hong Kong resident who had landed before in his hometown was infected.
In total, 273 passengers were examined for the virus after everyone on board underwent an initial health examination. Twenty-one people were evicted and officials were waiting for the other results.
Passengers who tested positive were transported by a Japanese Coast Guard ship to a hospital. The other passengers will remain in quarantine aboard the Princess Cruises ship, the Princess Princess.
Also on Wednesday, the US military, which has a large presence in Japan, said that anyone under its jurisdiction who returned to the country from China would suffer a 14-day quarantine.
Hyundai suspended production at car factories in South Korea.
Hyundai, the world's fifth largest automaker, has said it was Suspend production lines at their car factories in South Korea, one of the first major manufacturers to face serious supply chain problems due to the coronavirus.
Hyundai, which depends on China's auto parts, said in a statement on Tuesday that it had "decided to suspend its production lines from operating at its plants in Korea."
"The decision is due to interruptions in the supply of parts as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus in China," he added.
Many automotive plants in China have closed due to the virus, including factories managed by Hyundai, Tesla, Ford and Nissan. Hyundai plants in South Korea would be the first to close the lines outside of China.
"The company is reviewing several measures to minimize disruption of its operations, including the search for alternative suppliers in other regions," a Hyundai spokesman said in an email.
Hyundai has a worldwide network of factories, including plants in Russia, Turkey, the Czech Republic and Montgomery, Alabama, that are likely to compensate for the loss of production in South Korea.
But the closure of part of the production at its plants in South Korea may indicate further disruptions in manufacturers that depend on parts of China. The longer Chinese factories remain closed, the greater the risk of shortage of key components.