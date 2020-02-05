Coronavirus affects the Thai tourism industry while the Chinese stay away | Thailand news

Since the outbreak of coronavirus began, the number of visitors from China traveling to Thailand has plummeted, seriously affecting its tourism-dependent economy.

China represents most of Thailand's visitors and Chinese tourist groups are prohibited from traveling abroad to stop the spread of the virus.

%MINIFYHTMLfa490ed93d875b2b6b39a326e1fb145c11% %MINIFYHTMLfa490ed93d875b2b6b39a326e1fb145c12%

Alexi O'Brien, from Al Jazeera, reports from Bangkok that Thais working in the tourism sector are the most affected.