Cornish Metals Adds a Second Drill Rig to United Downs Drill Programme

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) ("Cornish Metals" or the "Company") reports that it has added a second drill rig to its ongoing 8,000 metre ("m") – 9,000m drill programme at United Downs, Cornwall, UK. The second rig will explore Trenares Lode, a new target located approximately 900m south of UD Lode where drilling is continuing (see map). The most recent details on the status of drilling at the UD lode were provided in Cornish Metals' news release dated August 30, 2021.