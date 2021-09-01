Corn, soybeans sag on U.S. export worries after Ida; wheat follows

Article content CHICAGO — U.S. corn futures fell about 2% on Wednesday, with the benchmark December contract hitting a seven-week low as worries about shipping delays from the U.S. Gulf Coast triggered a round of long liquidation, analysts said. Soybean futures touched a two-month low and wheat followed the weaker trend. Commodity funds hold net long positions in Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures, leaving both markets vulnerable to bouts of long liquidation. CBOT December corn settled down 11-1/2 cents at $5.22-3/4 per bushel, after dipping to $5.18-1/4, the contract’s lowest since July 12.

Article content CBOT November soybeans ended down 14-3/4 cents at $12.77-3/4 a bushel after hitting $12.70, its lowest since June 28. December wheat fell 8 cents to settle at $7.14-1/4 a bushel. Grain shippers on the U.S. Gulf Coast reported more damage from Hurricane Ida to their terminals on Wednesday as Cargill Inc confirmed damage to a second facility, while power outages across southern Louisiana kept all others shuttered. Corn futures fell for a third day on fears that the problems could back up exports through the busiest U.S. grains port as the fall harvest approaches. “This week’s Ida-related selling led to chart-related selling in the grain and oilseed sector as momentum remains to the downside,” said Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for StoneX.