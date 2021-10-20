Corn, soy, wheat futures climb on strong global demand

Article content CHICAGO — U.S. corn futures hit a two-week high on Wednesday and soybean futures also advanced, supported by brisk global demand, firm cash markets and surging vegetable oil prices. U.S. wheat futures rose as Minneapolis Grain Exchange spring wheat futures set a nine-year top on tightening global supplies of high-quality milling wheat. Additional support stemmed from a weaker dollar, which tends to make U.S. grains more attractive on the world market. The dollar dipped as risk sentiment improved.

Article content Chicago Board of Trade December corn settled up 9 cents at $5.39-1/4 per bushel after reaching $5.40, its highest since Oct. 6. November soybeans ended up 17-1/2 cents at $12.45-1/2 per bushel. CBOT December wheat finished up 13-1/4 cents at $7.49-1/4 per bushel and MGEX wheat reached $9.94-1/2, the highest on a continuous chart of the spot contract since July 2012. With the U.S. harvest of corn and soybeans more than halfway complete, some end-users are raising their basis bids as they work to draw out supplies from farmers. Grain offerings have been limited by rains slowing fieldwork in the eastern Midwest, and worries among growers about rising costs for crop inputs such as fertilizer. “With inputs going up, the producer is uncertain what his costs are going to be. So he is selling the excess (grain) that he can’t store, but holding on to the rest because of inflationary fears,” said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities.