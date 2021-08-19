Corn, soy sag on broad commodities weakness; U.S. rains eyed

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content CHICAGO — U.S. corn and soybean futures fell about 2.5% on Thursday, following broad declines in commodities including crude oil and metals tied to fears about slowing global growth, analysts said. Pressure also stemmed from forecasts for rains in northwestern portions of the Midwest that could improve production prospects, particularly for soybeans. Wheat followed the weak trend in corn and soy, retreating after sharp gains last week that were linked to concerns over Northern Hemisphere harvest prospects.

Article content A firmer dollar added to bearish sentiment, making U.S. grains less competitive globally. The greenback hit a nine-month high against a basket of other major currencies. Chicago Board of Trade December corn settled down 14-1/4 cents at $5.50-3/4 per bushel. November soybeans ended down 33-1/4 cents at $13.20 a bushel, and December wheat fell 8-1/2 cents to settle at $7.42-3/4 a bushel. “You can look at the outside markets as a trigger. You have the dollar into a contract high, and the crude oil down by $2. … You have got people getting away from long positions here, margin issues, and it (market weakness) feeds on itself,” said Terry Linn, analyst with Linn & Associates in Chicago. Welcome showers were expected over the next few days in the Dakotas and Minnesota, areas that have struggled all summer with drought. The region’s corn crop is past its key growth phase, but soybeans are still developing and could benefit from moisture.