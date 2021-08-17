Corn, soy firm as crop conditions in focus; wheat falls

Matilda Colman
Reuters

Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE — Chicago corn and soybeans edged higher

on Tuesday as lower-than-expected U.S. crop ratings underscored mixed growing

conditions, while the market awaited results from a Midwest field tour.

Gains were capped by signs of slower demand in some markets as consumers

adjust to elevated prices and falling inventories.

U.S. and European wheat dropped as investors booked profits after 8-1/2 year

highs last week linked to declining northern hemisphere harvest prospects.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up a

quarter of a cent at $5.69 a bushel by 1035 GMT, while CBOT soybeans were

up 0.3% at $13.72 a bushel.

In a weekly report after Monday’s market close, the U.S. Department of

Agriculture (USDA) rated 62% of U.S. corn crop good to excellent, down 2 points

from a week earlier, and soybeans 57% good to excellent, down 3 points. Traders

on average had expected no change.

The lower ratings tempered hopes for a boost to crops from rainfall forecast

in the coming days.

“The market is considering downside but not any upside to yields,” said

Michael Magdovitz, commodity analyst with Rabobank. “The rains have come too

little, too late.”

Initial results from this week’s Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour projected

lower corn yields and soybean pod counts than last year in South Dakota but

higher levels in Ohio, supporting expectations of contrasting yields between

western and eastern growing belts.

Soybeans have also been supported by a run of sales to China.

However, monthly U.S. soybean crushing in July, according to National

Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Monday, was below trade

estimates.

“Consumers are having to make pricing decisions at 50%-60% higher than last

year. We’re starting to see some demand rationing,” Magdovitz said.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)

was down 1.4% at $7.49-3/4 a bushel as it pulled away from Friday’s 8-1/2 year

peak of $7.74-3/4.

Wheat markets had surged after the USDA made steep cuts to world supply

projections in a monthly outlook on Thursday, before edging down on Monday.

“The consolidation process is there and we’re waiting to see what the next

level is,” Magdovitz said of wheat prices.

Russia’s declining output and higher prices have caught short international

trading companies that sold wheat to Asian millers, traders told Reuters.

Prices at 1035 GMT

Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct

Move 2020 Move

CBOT wheat 749.75 -10.75 -1.41 640.50 17.06

CBOT corn 569.00 0.25 0.04 484.00 17.56

CBOT soy 1372.00 3.75 0.27 1311.00 4.65

Paris wheat Dec 247.00 -4.50 -1.79 192.50 28.31

Paris maize Nov 217.75 -1.75 -0.80 219.00 -0.57

Paris rape Nov 572.25 -1.75 -0.30 418.25 36.82

WTI crude oil 67.04 -0.25 -0.37 48.52 38.17

Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.09 1.2100 -2.76

Most active contracts – Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris

futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by

Krishna Chandra Eluri and Anil D’Silva)

