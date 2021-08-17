Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
PARIS/SINGAPORE — Chicago corn and soybeans edged higher
on Tuesday as lower-than-expected U.S. crop ratings underscored mixed growing
conditions, while the market awaited results from a Midwest field tour.
Gains were capped by signs of slower demand in some markets as consumers
adjust to elevated prices and falling inventories.
U.S. and European wheat dropped as investors booked profits after 8-1/2 year
highs last week linked to declining northern hemisphere harvest prospects.
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up a
quarter of a cent at $5.69 a bushel by 1035 GMT, while CBOT soybeans were
up 0.3% at $13.72 a bushel.
In a weekly report after Monday’s market close, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) rated 62% of U.S. corn crop good to excellent, down 2 points
from a week earlier, and soybeans 57% good to excellent, down 3 points. Traders
on average had expected no change.
The lower ratings tempered hopes for a boost to crops from rainfall forecast
in the coming days.
“The market is considering downside but not any upside to yields,” said
Michael Magdovitz, commodity analyst with Rabobank. “The rains have come too
little, too late.”
Initial results from this week’s Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour projected
lower corn yields and soybean pod counts than last year in South Dakota but
higher levels in Ohio, supporting expectations of contrasting yields between
western and eastern growing belts.
Soybeans have also been supported by a run of sales to China.
However, monthly U.S. soybean crushing in July, according to National
Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Monday, was below trade
estimates.
“Consumers are having to make pricing decisions at 50%-60% higher than last
year. We’re starting to see some demand rationing,” Magdovitz said.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)
was down 1.4% at $7.49-3/4 a bushel as it pulled away from Friday’s 8-1/2 year
peak of $7.74-3/4.
Wheat markets had surged after the USDA made steep cuts to world supply
projections in a monthly outlook on Thursday, before edging down on Monday.
“The consolidation process is there and we’re waiting to see what the next
level is,” Magdovitz said of wheat prices.
Russia’s declining output and higher prices have caught short international
trading companies that sold wheat to Asian millers, traders told Reuters.
Prices at 1035 GMT
Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct
Move 2020 Move
CBOT wheat 749.75 -10.75 -1.41 640.50 17.06
CBOT corn 569.00 0.25 0.04 484.00 17.56
CBOT soy 1372.00 3.75 0.27 1311.00 4.65
Paris wheat Dec 247.00 -4.50 -1.79 192.50 28.31
Paris maize Nov 217.75 -1.75 -0.80 219.00 -0.57
Paris rape Nov 572.25 -1.75 -0.30 418.25 36.82
WTI crude oil 67.04 -0.25 -0.37 48.52 38.17
Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.09 1.2100 -2.76
Most active contracts – Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris
futures in euros per tonne
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by
Krishna Chandra Eluri and Anil D’Silva)
