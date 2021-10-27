Corn slips from 3-week high; supply disruptions curb losses

* The most active soybean futures were down 0.2% at $12.46 a bushel, having closed flat on Tuesday.

* The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.3% at $5.42 a bushel, as of 0142 GMT, having gained 1% in the previous session when prices hit an Oct. 4 high of $5.47 a bushel.

CANBERRA — U.S. corn futures retreated on Wednesday from a three-week high scaled in the previous session, though trader concerns about supply disruptions in the United States and the prospect of stronger demand for ethanol curbed losses.

* The most active wheat futures were down 0.4% at $7.49-1/4 a bushel, having closed 1% lower on Tuesday.

* In the previous session, corn had drawn support as rain across the Midwest stalled harvesting.

* * The U.S. corn crop was 66% harvested, the USDA said, ahead of the five-year average of 53% and analysts’ estimates of 65%.

* The U.S. soybean harvest was 73% complete, as of Sunday, the USDA said, ahead of the five-year average of 70%, but behind the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll.

* Analysts surveyed by Reuters, on average, had expected soybean harvest progress to reach 74%.

MARKET NEWS

* The yen was restrained while the risk-sensitive Australian dollar held firm on Wednesday on the back of a solid commodity market and a positive risk mood from upbeat U.S. economic data and upbeat corporate earnings.

* Oil prices edged up to their highest since 2014 on Tuesday, supported by a global supply shortage and strong demand in the United States, the world’s biggest consumer. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)