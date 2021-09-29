Corn rises on demand hopes, but U.S. harvest limits gains

Article content SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures bounced back on Wednesday as the prospect of strong demand underpinned prices, although a rapidly advancing U.S. harvest season curbed gains. Wheat rose for the first time in three sessions, while soybeans ticked lower. FUNDAMENTALS * The most-active corn contract on Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.6% at $5.35-3/4 a bushel, as of 0040 GMT, after dropping 1.3% in the previous session. Wheat added 0.4% to $7.09-1/4 a bushel and soybeans gave up 0.1% to $12.76-1/4 a bushel.

Article content * U.S. soybean exports jumped last week to a six-month peak, while corn shipments were the highest in a month as Louisiana Gulf Coast terminals steadily ramped up operations disrupted nearly a month ago by Hurricane Ida, preliminary data showed on Monday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said 18% of the nation’s corn had been cut, as of Sunday, along with 16% of the soybean crop, both slightly ahead of their respective five-year averages. * Traders are looking ahead to the USDA’s Sept. 30 quarterly stocks and annual reports on small grains. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect the government to report U.S. Sept. 1 corn stocks at 1.155 billion bushels, below the 1.187 billion bushels that the USDA projected in its last monthly supply/demand report on Sept. 10.