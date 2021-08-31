Corn rebounds from 1-week low, but USDA crop report caps gains

Article content CANBERRA — U.S. corn futures rebounded on Tuesday from a one-week low hit in the previous session, though gains were checked as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said crops were in a better- than-expected condition, tempering fears about global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.3% at $5.44-3/4 a bushel by 0052 GMT, having closed 2% lower in the previous session when prices hit an Aug. 24 low of $5.37 a bushel. * The most active soybean futures were up 0.1% at $13.05 a bushel, having closed 1.5% weaker on Monday.

* The most active wheat futures were down 0.3% at$7.21-1/2 a bushel, having closed 1.2% lower in the previous session. * The USDA rated 60% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report on Monday, unchanged from the previous week. * Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected a 1-point decline. * For soybeans, the USDA rated 56% of the crop as good-to-excellent, steady with the prior week and matching trade expectations. * The U.S. spring wheat harvest was 88% complete, the government said, up from 77% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 71%. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had estimated harvest progress at 89%. * Drought shriveled Canada's wheat crop to its smallest in 14 years, and its canola harvest to a nine-year low, a government report showed on Monday.