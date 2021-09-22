Corn rebounds from 1-week low, but harvest progress weighs

Article content SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures edged higher on Wednesday, although gains were capped by signs of ample global supplies as U.S. farmers race to finish harvesting the crop. Wheat gained ground after three days of decline while soybeans were largely unchanged. “The market is focused on building seasonal pressure with the U.S. harvest,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “Such a decline though stands a greater chance of finding significant buying. Dry South American crop regions are an issue that may help arrest the decline.”

Article content The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) added 0.2% to $5.17-3/4 a bushel as of 0255 GMT, having closed 0.9% lower in the previous session when prices hit their weakest since Sept. 14. Wheat was up 0.4% at $6.92-3/4 a bushel and soybeans were little changed at $12.73-3/4 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said after Monday’s market close that the U.S. corn harvest was 10% complete, ahead of the five-year average of 9% for this time of the year. The USDA rated 59% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, up 1 percentage point from the previous week, while also raising its soybean good-to-excellent score by 1 point to 58%. Analysts on average had expected no change to either ratings.