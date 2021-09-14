Corn rebounds as U.S. crop ratings decline; wheat firms

Article content SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures rose on Tuesday with the market recouping losses from the previous session after a government report showed a decline in the condition of the U.S. corn crop. Wheat gained for the first time in six sessions while soybeans inched higher. FUNDAMENTALS * The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active corn contract was up 0.3% at $5.14-3/4 a bushel, as of 0147 GMT. Soybeans rose 0.2% to $12.87-1/4 a bushel and wheat gained 0.6% at $6.90-3/4 a bushel. * Condition ratings for the U.S. corn crop declined last week while the harvest got under way in the core Midwest production belt, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday.

Article content * The U.S. corn harvest was 4% complete, the agency said in a weekly progress report, compared with the five-year average of 5% for this time of year. * The USDA rated 58% of the corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, down 1 percentage point from the previous week, while soybean ratings were unchanged at 57% good-to-excellent. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected no change for either crop. * Soybean futures were underpinned by recent exports, including a daily sales notice of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations in the 2021/22 marketing year, the USDA. * Still, weekly export shipments were muted by damaged terminals at the U.S. Gulf after Hurricane Ida swept through the region in early September.