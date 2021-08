Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures bounced back on Tuesday, as the market recovered from the previous session’s lowest level since mid-July after a report pegged the condition of U.S. crops as below-market expectations. Wheat gained more ground on tightening global supplies. “The USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) published their weekly crop conditions report after the conclusion of Monday’s trading. The market was looking for the steady corn crop conditions,” Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said.

Article content “The USDA instead reported another decline in the proportion of crops in the good or excellent categories. The decline in crop conditions suggests a positive start to trading today.” The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.6% at $5.38-1/2 a bushel, as of 0305 GMT, having dropped in the previous session to its lowest since July 13. Wheat added 0.3% to $7.36 a bushel and soybeans rose 0.7% to $13.02-1/4 a bushel. The USDA rated 60% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report on Monday, down 2 percentage points from the previous week, while analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected only a 1-point decline. The agency rated 56% of soybeans as good-to-excellent, down from 57% the prior week and matching trade expectations for a 1-point drop.