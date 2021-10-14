Corn near 5-week low on higher stocks view; soybeans firm

Article content SINGAPORE — Chicago corn prices inched up on Thursday but lingered near a five-week low, pressured by forecasts for higher U.S. inventories. Wheat gained some ground after the previous session’s losses, while soybeans rose for the first time in five days. Corn prices are being held up as they have reached the low end of their range and usually touch their weakest levels during the year in September, said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Article content The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.3% to $5.13-3/4 a bushel, as of 0312 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since Sept. 10 in the last session at $5.06-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans gained 0.4% to $12.00-1/4 a bushel and wheat rose 0.4% to $7.21-1/4 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday estimated both corn and soybean crops, currently being harvested, above expectations. China’s soybean imports in September fell 30% from the previous year, customs data showed on Wednesday, as poor crush margins curbed demand. However, the availability of supplies from the ongoing U.S. harvest is expected to trigger some renewed Chinese demand going forward, traders have said.