Corn futures up 2% on firm cash markets; soybeans post modest gains

Article content CHICAGO — U.S. corn futures rose about 2% on Monday, rallying from early declines on support from tight domestic cash markets and spillover strength from crude oil futures, analysts said. Soybean futures climbed as China booked several U.S. cargos of the oilseed but wheat futures ended narrowly mixed. Chicago Board of Trade December corn settled up 12-3/4 cents at $5.39-1/2 per bushel after reaching $5.40, the contract’s highest since Aug. 31. CBOT November soybeans ended up 2-1/2 cents at $12.87-1/2 a bushel. CBOT December wheat fell 1-1/2 cents to settle at $7.22-1/4 a bushel.

Article content Corn rallied despite clear weather in the U.S. Midwest that should promote harvesting. After the CBOT close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the U.S. harvest was 18% complete for corn and 16% for soybeans, both slightly ahead of the five-year averages of 15% and 13%, respectively. Yet with harvest still in the early stages, cash markets remain relatively firm as processors scramble to meet their immediate needs. “There hasn’t been enough grain in the pipeline to supply the end-user. We are trying to push the market up high enough to attract the farmer,” said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities. Corn drew additional support as crude oil futures advanced. Goldman Sachs raised its forecast for year-end Brent crude oil prices to $90 per barrel, from $80 previously. Corn sometimes follows trends in the energy market due to its role as the primary U.S. feedstock for ethanol.