Corn falls to near 1-week low on USDA crop condition report

Article content CANBERRA — U.S. corn futures fell for a fourth straight session on Tuesday to approach a one-week low, as a better-than-expected crop condition report eased expectations of lower yields after recent adverse weather. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.2% at $5.20-1/4 a bushel by 0218 GMT, having closed down 1% in the previous session when prices hit a Sept. 14 low of $5.15-1/4 a bushel. * The most active soybean futures were up 0.2% at $12.65-1/2 a bushel, having earlier hit a June 25 low of $12.61-1/2 a bushel. Soybeans closed down 1.7% on Monday.

Article content * The most active wheat futures were down 0.4% at $6.98-1/2 a bushel, after ending 1.1% lower on Monday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said the corn harvest was 10% complete, up from 4% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 9% for this time of year. * The USDA rated 59% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, up 1 percentage point from the previous week, and soybean ratings improved by 1 point to 58% good-to-excellent. * Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected no change for either crop. * The volume of corn and soybeans weighed and inspected for export remained well below normal levels last week, USDA data on Monday showed. * Corn export inspections were down 48% from the same week a year ago, while soybean inspections were down 80%.