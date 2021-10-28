Corn falls from 2-month high, ethanol demand caps losses

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. corn futures edged lower on Thursday after rallying to a more than two-month high in the previous session, though strong demand for ethanol kept a floor under prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.3% to $5.55-3/4 a bushel by 0136 GMT, having gained 2.5% in the previous session when prices hit an Aug. 19 high of $5.63-1/4 a bushel.

* The most-active soybean futures were little changed at $12.50-3/4 a bushel.

* The most-active wheat futures were down 0.1% at $7.58-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1% on Wednesday.