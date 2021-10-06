Corn falls for third session on U.S. harvest progress

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. corn futures fell for a third straight session on Wednesday as farmers rapidly advanced harvesting in the United States and added to global supplies which are already ample.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.3% at $5.36 a bushel, having closed down 0.6% in the previous session.

* The most active soybean futures were down 0.1% at $12.40 a bushel, having firmed 1.2% on Tuesday.

* The most active wheat futures were up 0.4% at $7.47-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.6% on Tuesday.