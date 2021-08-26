Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content CANBERRA — U.S. corn futures fell for the first time in three sessions on Thursday as rains eased concerns about crops in a key region of the United States. Wheat rose more than 1% as prices rebounded from a two-week low touched in the previous session, while soybeans fell. The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.5% at $5.49 a bushel by 0856 GMT, having gained 1.2% in the previous session when prices hit a six-day high of $5.55-3/4 a bushel. Traders said the market was in a holding pattern as they awaited signs of the impact of recent rains across the U.S. Midwest.