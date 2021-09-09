Corn extends losses to linger near 2-month low

Article content

CANBERRA — Chicago corn futures edged lower on Thursday as expectations of ample U.S. production pushed prices toward a near two-month low.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.2% at $5.09 a bushel by 0154 GMT, having closed little changed in the previous session after prices had earlier hit a July 9 low of $5.07-3/4 a bushel.

* The most active soybean futures were down 0.3% at $12.77-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.2% on Wednesday.

* The most active wheat futures were down 0.2% at $7.08-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.4% on Wednesday.