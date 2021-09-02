Corn extends losses to hit near 2-month low on U.S. export worries

Article content CANBERRA — U.S. corn futures fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday and hit their lowest in nearly two months, weighed down by concerns about export delays from the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.8% at $5.18-1/2 a bushel by 0207 GMT, near the session low of $5.18 a bushel – the weakest since July 12. Corn closed down 2.2% in the previous session. * The most-active soybean futures were down 0.2% at $12.75 a bushel, having closed down 1.1% on Wednesday – when prices hit a June 28 low of $12.70 a bushel.

Article content * The most-active wheat futures were down 0.4% at $7.10-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.1% on Wednesday. * Commodity funds hold net long positions in Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures, leaving both markets vulnerable to bouts of long liquidation. * Grain shippers on the U.S. Gulf Coast reported more damage from Hurricane Ida to their terminals on Wednesday as Cargill Inc confirmed damage to a second facility, while power outages across southern Louisiana kept all others shuttered. * Forecasts pointed to moderate weather for Midwest corn and soy crops, including rain in some dry northwestern zones, as attention turns to harvesting that is getting under way. * Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Tuesday it had cut its forecast for Russia’s 2021 wheat crop to 75.4 million tonnes from 76.2 million tonnes because of low spring wheat yields.