Corn edges lower as market awaits USDA report

* The most active soybean futures were down 0.2% at $12.81 a bushel, having firmed 0.5% on Wednesday.

* The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.1% at $5.38-1/4 bushel by 0113 GMT, after gaining 1.2% in the previous session.

CANBERRA — U.S. corn futures edged lower on Thursday, as traders squared off positions ahead of a widely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report that is expected to show smaller stocks of the grain in the United States.

* The most active wheat futures were down 0.1% at $7.09-1/4 a bushel, after closing up 0.5% on Wednesday.

* Market is awaiting the next supply and demand report by USDA later in the session.

* Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the USDA to peg U.S. corn stocks at the end of Sept. 1 at 1.155 billion bushels, down from the 1.187 billion bushels at end of June.

* Analyst estimate U.S. Sept. 1 soybean stocks at 174 million bushels, close to the USDA’s last forecast of 175 million.

* USDA expected to trim its estimate of the U.S. 2021 wheat crop.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar surged to a one-year high against major currencies, boosted by increased expectations for a reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s asset purchases starting in November and an interest rate hike, possibly in late 2022.

* Oil prices slipped after U.S. crude inventories rose by more than anticipated, even as OPEC plans to maintain its deliberate approach to adding supply to the market.

* Investors sought to stanch the bleeding after world stock markets suffered their worst rout since January and U.S. and European borrowing costs raced to their highest in months.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Rashmi Aich)