Corn edges lower as bumper supplies weigh

CANBERRA — Chicago corn futures edged lower on Thursday, pressured by expectations of ample global supplies as U.S. farmers rapidly finish harvesting their crops.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.5% at $5.23 a bushel, as of 0203 GMT, having closed 1.6% higher in the previous session.

* The most active soybean futures were down 0.2% at $12.80-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.7% on Wednesday.

* The most active wheat futures were little changed at $7.06 a bushel, having closed 2.2% higher in the previous session.