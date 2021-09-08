Corn edges higher, rebounds from near 2-month low

Article content CANBERRA — U.S. corn futures edged higher on Wednesday, as prices rebounded from a near two-month low touched in the previous session, though sluggish demand for U.S. supplies capped gains. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.5% at $5.13-1/2 a bushel, as of 0127 GMT, having closed 2.5% lower in the previous session when prices hit a July 9 low of $5.10-1/4 a bushel. * The most active soybean futures were up 0.5% at $12.83-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.2% on Wednesday.

Article content * The most active wheat futures were up 0.5% at $7.23 a bushel, having closed down 0.9% on Tuesday. * Market eyes U.S. Agriculture Department’s monthly supply and demand report due at the end of the week. * Analysts anticipate the USDA’s Sept. 10 outlook to increase estimates of U.S. corn and soybean production as the Midwest harvest begins. * U.S. exports of corn and soybeans dropped to multi-year lows last week after export terminals in the U.S. South were battered by Hurricane Ida. Export facilities remain closed due to damage and power outages. * U.S. exporters shipped just 68,059 tonnes of soybeans the week ended Sept. 2, down 82% from a week earlier and 96% less than the year-ago period. Corn exports of 275,799 tonnes were 53% lower than the week prior and 69% lower than the year-ago week, according to the USDA.