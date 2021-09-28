Corn eases from 4-week top on U.S. harvest pace; wheat slips

Article content SINGAPORE — Chicago corn slid on Tuesday, easing from a four-week high scaled in the previous session, as a rapid U.S. harvest put pressure on prices. Wheat fell for a second session, while soybeans also lost ground. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.4% to $5.37-1/2 a bushel, as of 0238 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 31 at $5.40 a bushel on Monday. Wheat dropped 0.6% to $7.18 a bushel and soybeans gave up 0.5% to $12.81-3/4 a bushel.

Article content After the CBOT close on Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said the U.S. harvest was 18% complete for corn and 16% for soybeans, both slightly ahead of the five-year averages of 15% and 13%, respectively. Corn rallied in the previous session amid expectations of a recovery in demand. U.S. soybean exports jumped last week to a six-month peak, while corn shipments were the highest in a month as Louisiana Gulf Coast terminals steadily ramped up operations disrupted nearly a month ago by Hurricane Ida, preliminary data showed on Monday. The export pace, however, was still below normal for this time of the year, as several terminals remain shuttered or running at a reduced capacity. The USDA confirmed private sales of 334,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, the world’s largest oilseed buyer, a factor that supported soybean futures.