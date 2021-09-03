Corn eases amid concern over export logistics

Wheat also edged higher, consolidating like corn and soybeans near

disruption to grain logistics caused by Hurricane Ida.

Soybeans futures ticked up as a run of export sales countered worries over

for late yield gains before the upcoming corn and soybean harvest.

Moderate weather in the U.S. Midwest also capped prices by suggesting scope

following storm damage continued to hang over the market.

Friday, staying on course for a weekly loss, as concerns about export delays

multi-week lows.

Attention in grain markets was turning towards the U.S. Department of

Agriculture’s (USDA) Sept. 10 monthly supply and demand estimates.

Investors were also awaiting monthly U.S. jobs data on Friday.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was

down 0.9% at $5.20-3/4 a bushel by 1159 GMT, near a seven-week low touched on

Thursday.

Grain shippers reported more damage from Ida to their terminals as Cargill

Inc confirmed damage to a second facility, while power outages across southern

Louisiana kept others shuttered.

“Stakeholders are still concerned about the effects of Hurricane Ida on

export loading infrastructure,” consultancy Agritel said in a note.

However, strong export demand was helping underpin soybean prices.