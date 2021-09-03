Corn eases amid concern over export logistics

Article content
PARIS/SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures edged lower on
Friday, staying on course for a weekly loss, as concerns about export delays
following storm damage continued to hang over the market.
Moderate weather in the U.S. Midwest also capped prices by suggesting scope
for late yield gains before the upcoming corn and soybean harvest.
Soybeans futures ticked up as a run of export sales countered worries over
disruption to grain logistics caused by Hurricane Ida.
Wheat also edged higher, consolidating like corn and soybeans near
Article content
multi-week lows.
Attention in grain markets was turning towards the U.S. Department of
Agriculture’s (USDA) Sept. 10 monthly supply and demand estimates.
Investors were also awaiting monthly U.S. jobs data on Friday.
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was
down 0.9% at $5.20-3/4 a bushel by 1159 GMT, near a seven-week low touched on
Thursday.
Grain shippers reported more damage from Ida to their terminals as Cargill
Inc confirmed damage to a second facility, while power outages across southern
Louisiana kept others shuttered.
“Stakeholders are still concerned about the effects of Hurricane Ida on
export loading infrastructure,” consultancy Agritel said in a note.
However, strong export demand was helping underpin soybean prices.
Article content
The reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the week to Aug. 26 at more
than 2 million tonnes, topping a range of trade expectations.
Commodity brokerage StoneX on Thursday raised its estimates of average U.S.
corn and soybean yields in the upcoming harvest.
CBOT soybeans were up 0.5% at $12.89 a bushel, while wheat added
0.2% to $7.18-1/4.
Wheat traders were continuing to assess mixed northern hemisphere harvests,
which have raised concern of tight milling wheat supplies, while shifting their
focus to developing southern hemisphere crops.
Widespread rains across Argentina’s main farming regions have brought relief
to wheat farmers ahead of the 2021/2022 harvest, a climate expert said on
Thursday.
Prices at 1159 GMT
Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct
Move 2020 Move
CBOT wheat 718.25 1.25 0.17 640.50 12.14
CBOT corn 520.75 -4.75 -0.90 484.00 7.59
CBOT soy 1289.00 5.75 0.45 1311.00 -1.68
Paris wheat Dec 243.75 -0.50 -0.20 192.50 26.62
Paris maize Nov 217.00 -0.50 -0.23 219.00 -0.91
Paris rape Nov 577.00 2.75 0.48 418.25 37.96
WTI crude oil 70.23 0.24 0.34 48.52 44.74
Euro/dlr 1.19 0.00 0.00 1.2100 -1.88
Most active contracts – Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris
futures in euros per tonne
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz
Editing by Mark Potter)