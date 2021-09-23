Corn eases after rally as U.S. harvest weighs; wheat firms

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures slid on Thursday, giving up some of the previous session’s gains, as expectations of ample supplies from freshly harvested U.S. crop added pressure on prices.

Soybeans were largely unmoved, while wheat rose for a second session.

“But overall the supply picture is looking good with U.S. harvest progressing well,” said a Singapore-based trader.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.5% at $5.23 a bushel, as of 0250 GMT, having closed 1.6% higher in the previous session.