Corn drops for fourth day on U.S. harvest pressure, strong dollar

“U.S. dollar strength is impacting prices and we have supplies coming in the market from U.S. harvest,” said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank in Melbourne.

Wheat dropped for a second session while soybeans ticked up.

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures slid for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday as a rapidly progressing U.S. harvest and a stronger dollar pressured prices.

The offshore yuan wallowed near an almost one-month low on Tuesday while the safe-haven dollar and yen stood tall as investors sought shelter from a potential China Evergrande default.

“Overall, prices are in a holding pattern as there are no new supply challenges,” Ziebell said.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.4% to $5.19-3/4 a bushel by 0513 GMT.

Wheat gave up 0.6% to $6.96-3/4 a bushel while soybeans added 0.1% to $12.63-1/4 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said the corn harvest was 10% complete, up from 4% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 9% for this time of year.

The USDA rated 59% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, up 1 percentage point from the previous week, while soybean ratings improved by 1 point to 58% good-to-excellent.