Corn down for 2nd session on U.S. harvest pressure, wheat rises

“The USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) will publish estimates of U.S. winter wheat planting for season 2022 on Thursday. Our view is that U.S. winter wheat production is roughly ‘right sized’ for its ongoing export opportunities.”

“(Corn) prices remain nearer recent lows but are back to pre-Hurricane Ida levels,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Wheat rose for a fourth consecutive session on strong demand, while soybeans climbed to a one-week high.

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Monday with a rapidly advancing U.S. harvest season adding pressure on prices.

Article content

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.3% at $5.25-1/4 a bushel, as of 0159 GMT.

Wheat added 0.3% to $7.26 a bushel and soybeans gained 0.4% to $12.89-3/4 a bushel, not far from its highest since Sept. 17 reached earlier in the session at $12.92.

The market is focused on crop size and quality as the U.S. corn and soybean harvests are expected to ramp up across the Midwest.

In the wheat market, a run of tenders by importers, harvest setbacks in the Northern Hemisphere and rumors about further Russian export restrictions supported futures last week.

Prospects for a large wheat harvest in Australia have tempered global supply concerns, although China has made big advance purchases of the crop.